Bank of America Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of America in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of America’s FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.34.

NYSE:BAC opened at $31.77 on Friday. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $274.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $26.59.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 72,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 95,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

