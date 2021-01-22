Bank of America Increases Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Price Target to $21.00

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

NYSE ASB opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Associated Banc news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,051.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 71.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 15.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

