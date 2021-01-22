Bank of Montreal Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,121 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,105% compared to the typical volume of 176 put options.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.796 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

