Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Trading 5.5% Higher

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.19 and last traded at $35.96. 1,669,268 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 942,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.11.

The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Bank OZK by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

