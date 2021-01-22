Bank7 (BSVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 35.06%. On average, analysts expect Bank7 to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BSVN opened at $15.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.21. Bank7 has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Bank7’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Bank7 from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank7 from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

