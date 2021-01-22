Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BKIMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Bankinter currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BKIMF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.09. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

