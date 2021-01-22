Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Santander raised Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

BKNIY stock remained flat at $$5.68 on Friday. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

