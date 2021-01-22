BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Announces Earnings Results

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%.

Shares of BKU traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.53. The stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,988. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.35. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,757.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Rajinder P. Singh sold 255,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $7,587,987.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 493,741 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,776. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

