Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to Issue Dividend of $0.41

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) declared a dividend on Friday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd.

Banner has increased its dividend payment by 67.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.83. 245,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.14. Banner has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $55.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average is $39.50.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banner will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

