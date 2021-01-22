Banta Asset Management LP Takes $17.24 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Banta Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,241,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 12.3% of Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $352.14. 85,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,483,414. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $342.34 and its 200 day moving average is $319.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $353.83.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

