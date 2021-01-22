Barclays Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) a €15.00 Price Target

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €13.30 ($15.65).

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) stock opened at €13.76 ($16.19) on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 1 year low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 1 year high of €14.34 ($16.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is €13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.33.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

