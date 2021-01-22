Barclays Downgrades Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) to Equal Weight

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Bunzl stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

