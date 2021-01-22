Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

GRFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

GRFS stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 53,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,357. Grifols has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Grifols had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grifols will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Grifols by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Grifols by 73.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 730.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 187,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 164,843 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 31.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the third quarter worth about $711,000. Institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

