Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF)

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ZRSEF stock remained flat at $$435.00 during trading on Friday. Zur Rose Group has a 12-month low of $405.00 and a 12-month high of $435.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.42 and a 200-day moving average of $274.86.

Get Zur Rose Group alerts:

Zur Rose Group Company Profile

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. It also provides medicines management services.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Zur Rose Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zur Rose Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.