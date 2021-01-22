Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Roche currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

RHHBY stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,053,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,815. Roche has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $307.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Roche during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Roche by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roche during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Roche during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Roche by 10.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

