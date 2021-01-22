Barings BDC, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Barings BDC in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barings BDC’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BBDC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33. The company has a market cap of $441.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.00 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the third quarter worth about $83,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 14.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 12.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 48.2% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 49,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 2.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Mihalick purchased 7,859 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $70,495.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $144,160 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

