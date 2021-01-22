Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 1,079 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,993,883,000 after acquiring an additional 375,026 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in PayPal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PayPal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,483,592,000 after acquiring an additional 253,341 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,074,575,000 after acquiring an additional 89,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $248.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.33 billion, a PE ratio of 93.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $250.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.74.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

