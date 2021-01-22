Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,231 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Natixis raised its position in Pfizer by 528.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pfizer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,676 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Pfizer by 36.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,629 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Pfizer by 57.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,749,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,298 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.48 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $202.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average is $37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

