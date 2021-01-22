Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,790 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 401,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 135,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 180,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period.

Shares of BHK stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.0746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

