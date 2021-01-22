Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $57.73 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 982,596 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.2% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $57,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,120,105,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,084,232,000 after buying an additional 937,809 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,455,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $953,857,000 after buying an additional 330,979 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,512,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $387,442,000 after buying an additional 979,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,803,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $285,780,000 after buying an additional 601,312 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $236.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

