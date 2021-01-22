Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,718 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,988,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,291,000 after purchasing an additional 165,029 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 586,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 530,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 383,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $96.28 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $96.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.80.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

