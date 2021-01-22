Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 619 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,716,000. AJO LP boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1,377.3% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $166,142,000 after acquiring an additional 557,765 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,215,000 after acquiring an additional 476,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after acquiring an additional 470,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 37.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,690,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $469,276,000 after acquiring an additional 459,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

NYSE HD opened at $279.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.