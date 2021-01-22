Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 8,436 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,436 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,866,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 25,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

NYSE:D opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,590.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

