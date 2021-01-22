Base Protocol (BASE) Price Tops $0.99 on Exchanges

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $227,171.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003048 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00052999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00125504 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00074014 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00276068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00069776 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 4,593,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,029,231 tokens. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

Base Protocol Token Trading

Base Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

