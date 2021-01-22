Base Protocol Price Tops $0.97 on Top Exchanges (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Base Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002980 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $238,948.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00053304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00125993 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00073210 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00279204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00070595 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00040188 BTC.

Base Protocol Token Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 4,618,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,040,500 tokens. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

Base Protocol Token Trading

Base Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.