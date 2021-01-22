Basic Attention Token Price Up 38.2% Over Last Week (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $487.08 million and $666.08 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 38.2% against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00068370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.63 or 0.00583764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00043544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,342.56 or 0.04133039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016456 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,481,798,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

