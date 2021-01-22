Basid Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $511.82 Million (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Basid Coin token can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00002772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Basid Coin has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Basid Coin has a market capitalization of $511.82 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00053196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00125399 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00074410 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00274644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00070426 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Basid Coin Profile

Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,752,726 tokens. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

Basid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

