Bata 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.00 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 93.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Bata has a market capitalization of $59,371.72 and approximately $11.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bata has traded down 88.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.07 or 0.00429179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Bata

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . The official website for Bata is bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.