Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

BAYRY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, AlphaValue cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.59.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.