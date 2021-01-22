BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BCE accounts for about 1.7% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in BCE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 46.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,265. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.67. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.24%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

