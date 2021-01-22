Beacon (BECN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $10,178.62 and approximately $3.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00011367 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013661 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001098 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

