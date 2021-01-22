Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 27,555 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,555 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.6% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AT&T by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,847,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,940,000 after purchasing an additional 496,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,483 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,557,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,967,000 after acquiring an additional 125,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Shares of T opened at $28.83 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $205.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

