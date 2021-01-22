Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.49 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM opened at $48.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $67.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

