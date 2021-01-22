Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $1,658,000. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4,049.1% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 217,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 12,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

NYSE:CVX opened at $92.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $171.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.