Beam 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $16.53 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Beam has a total market cap of $29.93 million and approximately $16.53 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001129 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beam has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000636 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 45.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 79,835,400 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

