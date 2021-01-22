BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $469,968.06 and approximately $61.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000429 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000224 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00047530 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,197,230,405 tokens. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

