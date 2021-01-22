Beaxy (BXY) Reaches One Day Volume of $883.00

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Beaxy has a total market cap of $916,349.91 and $883.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00067951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.58 or 0.00580656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00044303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.39 or 0.04262772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015167 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00016825 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

BXY is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,316,707 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

