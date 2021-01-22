Beaxy Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last Week (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $984,929.03 and approximately $5,208.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beaxy has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00065909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.06 or 0.00587313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00044129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,286.83 or 0.04040306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016207 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

BXY is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,316,707 coins. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

Beaxy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

