Beazer Homes USA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,806 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 802% compared to the average daily volume of 311 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BZH shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

NYSE:BZH opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $19.91. The company has a market cap of $603.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $686.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Christian Winkle purchased 5,950 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $83,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,661.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 30,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $437,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,864.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,076 shares of company stock valued at $249,997 and have sold 49,200 shares valued at $729,495. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 748.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 75,951 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $554,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 274,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 54,019 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 506,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.