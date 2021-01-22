Beazley plc (BEZ.L) (LON:BEZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $246.15

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) (LON:BEZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 246.15 ($3.22) and last traded at GBX 346.15 ($4.52), with a volume of 2578838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 349 ($4.56).

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 454.38 ($5.94).

The company has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 359.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 375.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41, a current ratio of 12.93 and a quick ratio of 10.60.

In other Beazley plc (BEZ.L) news, insider Robert A. Stuchbery purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 309 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £29,973 ($39,159.92).

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) Company Profile (LON:BEZ)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

