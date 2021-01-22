Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,895 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.46. 1,107,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.20.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $248,208.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,683 shares in the company, valued at $248,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $8,104,878 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

