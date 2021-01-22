Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in American Tower by 18.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.0% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in American Tower by 183.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,106,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,665. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.44 and a 200 day moving average of $239.98. The stock has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

