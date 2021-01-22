Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Buys 21,315 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up 2.9% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,896,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $986,388,000 after purchasing an additional 400,764 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 129.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937,002 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,438,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,892,000 after acquiring an additional 428,199 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,771,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,455,000 after acquiring an additional 58,509 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,568. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.82.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.96.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.