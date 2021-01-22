Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 3.5% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total value of $28,228,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total transaction of $238,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,458 shares of company stock worth $134,314,285 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $465.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,686. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.78. The firm has a market cap of $189.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $469.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.57.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

