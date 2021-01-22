Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,576,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 16.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $391,723,000 after purchasing an additional 69,663 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 9.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $240,982,000 after purchasing an additional 84,124 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of FedEx by 8,151.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after purchasing an additional 825,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $254.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,681,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,319. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.12. The firm has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

