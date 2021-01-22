Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Exelon by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,184,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

