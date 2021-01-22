Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $4.13 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,645 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.8% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,046 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $104,876,000 after purchasing an additional 875,035 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

SBUX traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.91. 5,181,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,462,732. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $121.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.