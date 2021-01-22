Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $4.65 Million Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lessened its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,975 shares during the period. ViacomCBS makes up about 2.1% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.58. 13,106,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,596,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

VIAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.04.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.