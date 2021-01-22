Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,975 shares during the period. ViacomCBS makes up about 2.1% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 215.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675,148 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $259,580,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 3,741.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,380,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,300 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,491,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,097,000 after acquiring an additional 901,304 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.04.

ViacomCBS stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.58. 13,106,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,596,341. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

