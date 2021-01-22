Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Invests $2.23 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,688 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 52.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mirova raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 191.4% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 1,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.37.

NYSE TJX traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.91. 5,590,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,440,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.63. The company has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.52, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

